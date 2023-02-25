WWIII Watch: Biden on if China Sends Weapons to Russia to Fight Ukraine: “We Would Respond” (VIDEO)

– World War III watch –

The Biden Administration is dangerous.

After nearly a year of fighting a proxy war in Ukraine against a nuclear power, Biden has driven Russia and China closer together and the world is now facing a nuclear WWIII.

Germany’s Der Spiegel on Thursday reported that China was negotiating with Russia to supply Kamikaze drones to the Putin regime.

Joe Biden on Friday sat down for a one-on-one softball interview with ABC’s David Muir to discuss Russia, China, Ukraine and the impending nuclear war.

David Muir asked Joe Biden about reports of China sending weapons to Russia to fight Ukraine.

“We would respond,” Biden said.

WATCH:

