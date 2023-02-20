WOW – George Soros Totally Melts Down in Speech on Climate Change at Munich Security Conference

Demagogue George Soros has a meltdown on Climate Change at Munich Security Conference.

Soros totally lost it while reading some garbage on the effects of global climate change.

YouTube added a bogus piece to the article noting that climate change is mostly man-made.

Apparently, because the video title mentions the word “climate”, YouTube adds a link to information on climate change.

Note how YouTube finds it necessary to push a totally ignorant fantasy that climate change is “mainly caused by human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels”.

When YouTube believes that it is important to add a comment you automatically know that it is a lie.

Soros is getting as bad as Biden.  Even people in India know Biden is lost.

 

