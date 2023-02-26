Woody Harrelson Calls Vaccine Companies The “Biggest Drug Cartel” On SNL

SNL throughout the last several years has left its roots as being one of the funniest tv shows on Saturday night but has instead become a platform that mostly pushes far-left propaganda.

Actor Woody Harrelson however in his recent appearance on SNL didn’t go by SNL’s usual playbook but instead called out vaccine manufacturers for being the “biggest drug cartels.”

Harrelson stated in his opening monologue: “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

WATCH:

Woody Harrelson hosting SNL: "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel's pic.twitter.com/2pemSdPzE2… https://t.co/NwyVhraHao — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2023

Left leaning media outlets wasted no time reporting that Harrelson is spreading anti-vax conspiracies.

LOOK:

Woody Harrelson: "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media…" Media: pic.twitter.com/6qGOLpr6AQ — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2023

Harrelson’s performance even garnered the attention of CEO of Tesla and Twitter Elon Musk.

In response to Harrelson calling out vaccine manufactures and forced lockdowns, Musk tweeted out “So based. Nice work.”

So based. Nice work @nbcsnl! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Here’s Harrison’s Full Monologue: