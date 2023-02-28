Woke Doctor Who Was Vaxxed Several Times And Always Masked Up Has A Colossal Meltdown After Receiving Her COVID Diagnosis

As Alex Berenson often says, virus gonna virus. One female doctor found out the hard way despite “following the science” to the extreme.

Matt Vespa from Townhall.com reported Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist, contracted COVID-19. Guardsani had been vaccinated six times and always wore a mask even after the arrival of vaccines and treatments.

She represents the epitome of woke liberalism. Guardsani calls herself an intersectional feminist, uses pronouns in her Twitter bio, and considers herself an expert.

She is also the type of person who demanded healthy Americans surrender their freedoms to combat COVID rather than focusing on protecting the vulnerable.

After catching the virus, Gurdasani decided to write a lengthy Twitter thread. She expresses confusion over how she got sick and looks for scapegoats.

Gurdasani complains about her symptoms, calls doctors ignorant, and lashes out at Americans who are living normal lives.

THREAD (h/t Vespa):

I finally got infected and tested positive last Tue. It's been a rough wk. Not sure where I picked it up- it was following a flight so may have been during the flight or at the airport (didn't remove FFP3 at any point, except for ID) – or perhaps outdoors swimming. I don't know. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

It started with a sore throat, fever, severe myalgia, fatigue, and worsening POTS symptoms (I have these at baseline due to my ulcerative colitis, but they are significantly worse since infection). Still feeling out of it after 5 days of Pax. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

The ignorance around us is shocking. I just spoke to a GP who told me that ‘recent research shows that while masks were important, hand hygiene was by far more important’, and that ‘Paxlovid rebound was just spreading the virus in small doses rather than one big dose’… — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

Paxlovid rebound is not about ‘spreading the virus in small doses’ – paxlovid to many of us who are clinically vulnerable is not just about reducing severe disease risk but also improving the probability of virus clearance & reducing long COVID & viral persistence risk. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

Ultimately, while one-way masking can be highly protective, individual measures simply aren’t enough to protect everyone. For me, with my baseline risk profile (ulcerative colitis, immunosuppression), the risk of long COVID was always going to be high when I got infected — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

I was 4 months out of my booster (6th dose) when I got it. I was wearing an FFP3 consistently in indoor spaces, and most of the time even in outdoor spaces. So the only places I think I could’ve caught it is despite the FFP3 during travel, or outdoors when I wasn’t masking. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

When you have chronic illness, every setback can feel like a big step backward, because improvement is gradual, and it takes a long time to return to any sort of baseline status. Recovery is rarely quick when you have chronic illness. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

Which is why I really dislike the ‘it’s just like a mild flu’ comparisons, because even flu isn’t ‘mild’ for many of us with chronic illness, and can set us back by weeks or sometimes even months. The impact on quality of life is far from trivial. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 26, 2023

To the a**holes, who’re using my getting COVID as some sort of victory to suggest that precautions don’t work. If that’s what you have to take away from it all, there’s really no point appealing to you on rational grounds. You do you. I’ll enjoy living rent free in your heads! — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) February 27, 2023

While Gurdasani will almost certainly a complete recovery, do not count on her learning anything from this experience. Hopefully Americans will never again listen to individuals like her when the next pandemic hits.