“Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” – Joe Biden Rambles About a Zoom Call When Asked If He’s Traveling to East Palestine, Ohio (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday afternoon stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he departed for another weekend vacation in Delaware.

According to the New York Post, since being installed in January 2021, Joe Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation.

Biden incoherently rambled when a reporter asked him if he was planning on visiting East Palestine, Ohio after the train derailment and toxic disaster.

Joe Biden flew all the way to Ukraine to offer more military aid to Volodymyr Zelensky, but he refuses to visit East Palestine.

Trump delivered water, goods and food to East Palestine residents while Biden was in Ukraine giving Zelensky more military aid.

“Are you planning on traveling to East Palestine?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

Biden couldn’t even string a sentence together.

“At this moment not. I was, I did a whole video, I mean, uh, you know, the uh, what the Hell? On Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, ‘Who’s Zoomin’ Who?’” Biden said.

Biden defended his Regime’s slow response to the toxic disaster.

This guy is completely shot and he is leading us into a nuclear Armageddon.

WATCH: