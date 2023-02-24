Weird Lib Marianne Williamson Becomes First Democrat to Announce a Primary Campaign Against Biden in 2024

Marianne Willamson has confirmed she will be running for the Democrat nomination in 2024.

Williamson is a staunch progressive who was heavily memed during the last presidential election for her outlandish takes.

She told the Medill News Service, “They tried to paint me as silly, they tried to paint me as unserious because they know I’m not.”

Question: “Did this night go the way you hoped it would?” Marianne Williamson: “I don’t know yet. I mean, I’ll tell you when, you know, later when I see the memes.” pic.twitter.com/F4f5HunESD — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Williamson confirmed during the interview that she believes she can harness the “collective-sensibility” of Americans.

“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” Williamson told the outlet.

“People who run the government are divided into two categories, those who either don’t care to fix it, or do not have the spine to fix it. And neither category should be running this country,” she said.

“What we’re experiencing is the latest iteration of forces who put their property rights and their short term economic gain before the health, safety and well being of the majority of people. Other generations have pushed back against that. Now it’s our turn to do that.”

Williamson is now the first Democrat to officially announce their intent to challenge Joe Biden, should he run for reelection.

The contender is unlikely to mount a serious challenge to Biden, having dropped out of the primaries after failing to gain more than one percent of the vote in 2020.

Williamson will formally announce her campaign at an event on March 4.