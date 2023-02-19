“We May Never Know” – John Kirby Amid Reports Biden Ordered $10 Hobby Balloon Shot Down by $400,000 Missile (VIDEO)

Disqus Comment Count:

NSC spox John Kirby appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the objects shot down over Lake Huron and Alaska.

Three objects were shot down last week – one over the Yukon in Canadian airspace and two over US airspace.

Joe Biden on Thursday said the three objects shot down by $400,000 sidewinders were likely weather balloons.

It is believed that one of the objects shot down was a $10 balloon.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade told POLITICO it believes one of the balloons shot down by the military by a $400,000 missile was theirs.

The cost of that balloon: $10-$15

The US military called off its recovery operation for the objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron.

“The US military, federal agencies, and Canadian partners conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, and did not locate the debris.” – NORTHCOM said in a statement.

“We don’t know exactly what these balloons were … we may never know,” Kirby said on Fox News Sunday.

How convenient.

