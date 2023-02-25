WATCH: Zelenskyy Trashes Americans Who Oppose Giving More of Our Money to Ukrainian Regime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy trashed Americans who are opposed to giving him more of our money.

Zelenskyy was asked about polls that are suggesting “a growing number of Americans believe that the US is giving too much support to Ukraine.”

A new Associated Press and NORC poll found that 24 percent of Americans believe that the US should not play a role in the conflict. Pew Research found that seven percent of Americans believed Ukraine was getting too much support in March 2022 — and that number has now grown to 26 percent as of January 2023.

“What would your message be to those Americans on that anniversary?” the Ukrainian president was asked.

Zelensky is asked about opinion polls showing Americans think they’re giving too much to Ukraine: “If they don’t change their opinion, if they don’t support Ukraine, they will lose NATO and they will lose their leadership position in the world.” pic.twitter.com/bNbB3kAbNx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2023

“I would like to thank all of the American people that are supporting Ukraine: the Congress, the president, the TV channels, the journalists, and everyone that has been supporting us,” Zelenskyy replied.

Then, the mood shifted as Zelenskyy addressed the Americans who prefer that taxpayer funds go to help Americans.

“And that percentage of Americans as you’ve mentioned is increasing, I can tell them only one thing: If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine — they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world, that they enjoy in the world. That they enjoy for a very fair reason,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president continued, “And they will lose the support of the country with 40 million population, with millions of children. Are Americans’ children any different from ours?”

“Don’t Americans enjoy the same things as we do? I don’t think we’re that different.”

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy threatened that if China allies with Russia against his nation, there will be World War III.

“For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war,” the Ukrainian president said. “In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think it’s possible.”

Zelenskyy said that he hopes China will make a “pragmatic assessment” of what is happening to avoid additional conflict.

“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” Zelenskyy threatened.

Zelenskyy’s threat came one day after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and said that the US was “very concerned that China’s considering providing lethal support to Russia.” He warned China that such a move would have “serious consequences in our relationship.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded on Monday and said that the US “is in no position to make demands of China.”