WATCH LIVE: MORE Election Evidence To Be Presented in AZ Senate and House Special Joint Elections Meeting at 9 AM MST

The Arizona House and Senate Elections Committees are set to hear multiple presentations on election integrity and law violations in the 2020 and 2022 Elections in an all-day Special Joint Meeting from 9 am until 5 pm.

This hearing follows a series of presentations on election mechanics in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee which revealed evidence of fraud and election procedure violations in the 2022 Election.

The agenda for today includes the following presentations.

The committees will take a recess from 11 am to 1 pm.

All times are MST.

9:00 A.M. – “The People Speak” & Testimonial Highlights by Representative Liz Harris before a Joint Election Hearing to Strengthen & Increase Confidence in Arizona’s 2024 Elections 10:00 A.M. – “Statistical Overview of Arizona Elections Since 1948” (with special focus on 2018, 2020 & 2022 Election Cycle) 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. – RECESS 1:00 P.M. – “The State Legislature’s Plenary Power Over Federal Elections Within Arizona” 2:00 P.M. – “The County is the First Line of Defense, Not the Federal Government” 3:00 P.M. – “Foreign & Domestic National Security Threats to America’s Constitutional Order & Arizona’s Electoral System” 4:00 P.M. – “Preliminary Findings of Activities Impacting Arizona’s Election Integrity” (with specific focus on the 2020 & 2022 General Elections)

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the rigged and stolen 2022 Gubernatorial Election in Maricopa County was dismissed in the Arizona Court of Appeals. She now plans to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Lake’s attorneys have asked the courts to review and consider the evidence that is made public by the legislature.

