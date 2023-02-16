WATCH: Illegitimate AZ Governor Katie Hobbs Gets BOOED At PGA Tourney With Likely HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS In Attendance

Katie Hobbs made an appearance at The Waste Management Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, last Thursday and was booed by many in attendance when she walked onto the course at TPC Scottsdale.

Watch the video below:

The tournament spanned February 5-11. According to Golf News Net, “The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It’s not even close.”

A record 719,179 golf fans reportedly attended the tournament in 2018, with a record 216,818 at Saturday’s third round. The Thunderbirds organization, hosting the tour, stopped releasing attendance estimates in 2019. It is unclear how many attended the Open in 2023, but the annual tournament has grown in popularity over the years.

The Thunderbirds reported continuous growth each year from 2015 to 2018, with 655,434 attending in 2017, 618,365 in 2016, and 564,368 in 2015.

And in 2023, for the first time in history, Tournament Chairman Pat Williams announced that “tickets for Friday and Saturday for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open are now completely sold out as the tournament has put a cap on tickets for the two biggest days of tournament week.”

Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, which is only 30 minutes away from TPC Scottsdale, also brought a large influx of tourists and football fans into the city, leading Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to record the “single busiest day in its history with more than 200,000 visitors passing through.”

The 2023 Phoenix Open was likely the biggest in history.

“As music boomed from an adjacent pavilion and cheers occasionally wafted up from the 17th fairway, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and other dignitaries extolled the state’s business virtues inside a VIP tent at the WM Phoenix Open,” AZ Central reported.

AZ Central failed to report on what appeared to happen when the illegitimate Arizona Governor stepped out of her luxury VIP tent and faced the crowd.

Nobody respects Hobbs because no honest person believes she won her election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Arizona Republican lawmakers turned their backs on Katie Hobbs, walked out of her first State of the State address last month, and later smoked her in a statement for the “election riddled with violations of Arizona law” and her embrace of “the left’s extreme, woke agenda.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the corrupt, stolen Maricopa County Elections and the massive voting machine/printer failures that targeted Election Day voters, turning out for Kari Lake and Republicans 3:1. According to cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh, who testified in Kari Lake’s election trial, broken machines and printers on Election Day “could not arise absent intentional misconduct.”

Additionally, a presentation in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee revealed Election Day tabulators reportedly rejected nearly 1/4 million vote attempts on election day.

Still, the County contends that only about 17,000 voters were affected by these issues. This is roughly the same margin that Lake’s race was decided by.

Other discrepancies, including missing chain of custody documentation for hundreds of thousands of ballots, Maricopa County’s failure to verify signatures on hundreds of thousands of ballots, and suspicious vote reporting irregularities are also mentioned in Lake’s ongoing lawsuit to overturn the 2022 Midterm Election or hold a new one free from fraud.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Arizona Court of Appeals held a closed-door conference on February 1 after agreeing to expedite Kari Lake’s lawsuit, which was previously shot down by a weak Maricopa County Judge. Kari Lake said she expects the Court to move quickly, and she has frequently said she will take her case to the Arizona Supreme Court if the Appeals Court does not give a correct and lawful ruling.

Katie Hobbs, a radical leftist, was not even popular among the Democrats. Hobbs refused to debate Kari Lake, she was twice-convicted of racism against her staff, and she was down in the polls by double digits less than two weeks before the election.

Hobbs also struggled to gather more than 50 people at her campaign events. Here is one of her larger events:

Compare this to Kari Lake, who late last month packed a room with thousands of supporters after turning away hundreds, and had the fire marshall called on her event. Keep in mind, this was MONTHS after the November 8 election.

Last week, Kari again sold out venues in another state with her overflowing rallies in Iowa, leaving many speculating whether President Trump will ask Lake to be his running mate in 2024. One reporter even asked Lake if she was running for President!

Katie Hobbs is probably the least popular person in Arizona, while Kari Lake is one of the most popular political figures in the Country. Yet they want us to believe that Hobbs won the election.

Twitter users joined in on the fun in the days following this major embarrassment.

“Kari Lake won!!” one user said.

@BehizyTweets mocked Hobbs as “the most popular governor in Arizona history,” an obvious joke!

