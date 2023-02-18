WATCH: Arkansas State Senator Asks Trans Pharmacist, ‘Do You Have a Penis?’ During Hearing — Liberal Colleagues Outraged

Arkansas state Sen. Matt McKee drew audible gasps from his liberal colleagues and people in attendance during a Judiciary Committee earlier this week when he asked a transgender pharmacist, “do you have a penis?”

The question was directed at Little Rock pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig, who testified before the committee.

“You said that you’re a trans woman?” McKee asked. “Do you have a penis?”

A number of attendees at the hearing gasped, and one person could be heard shouting, “disgraceful!”

Herzig replied that the question was “horrible.”

“I don’t know what my rights are, but that question was highly inappropriate,” said Herzig.

“I’m a health care professional, a doctor,” Herzig continued. “Please treat me as such. Next question, please.”

Republicans are not hiding their transphobia. TODAY in the Judiciary Committee, one Senator asked a doctor if she “has a penis” and another claimed that gender affirming care was a TikTok plot from China. Then, they passed #SB199 to create malpractice law for life saving care. pic.twitter.com/kvllGCcwnX — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) February 13, 2023

The Democratic Party of Arkansas addressed the viral exchange on Twitter, saying that “Republicans are not hiding their transphobia.”

Following the exchange, Republican lawmakers passed SB199 through the Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee. If the bill passes, it will prohibit physicians from performing transgender surgeries or prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors.