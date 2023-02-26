US Energy Department Now Claims COVID Came from a Lab But US Agencies Still Not Willing to Say COVID Was Dropped Intentionally

The US Energy Department has come out and claimed that COVID was released from a lab. But no American entity has yet to claim that the release was intentional.

According to the Wall Street Journal this morning:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. “The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin. The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided.”

TGP was the first major publication to report on the Wuhan Lab and the likelihood of COVID being released from that lab. We also reported that the lab was working on live animals and information coming out of China showed that the Chinese reported that the lab was the source of COVID through February 2020.

However, one thing that the experts in the States give China a pass on is whether COVID was released intentionally or not.

Why would the experts in our country who only now report on the lab leak claim that the leak in a lab was a “mishap”?

Last April, Dr. Li-Meng Yan says China released the COVID intentionally. She said that COVID was not an accident. Dr. Li-Meng was a virologist in Hong Kong who fled after the COVID pandemic.

If China did release the COVID pandemic intentionally they had a reason to. Trump was destroying the China economy and they needed to get rid of Trump because they were hurting.

Our media won’t come close to reporting this or throwing it on the table. Why?