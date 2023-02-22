“Ugh”, Close Biden Aide Jen O’Malley Dillon Deletes Reaction to Pete Buttigieg Telling Reporter He’s “Taking Some Personal Time” As He Ignores East Palestine Questions

Jen O’Malley Dillion, Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, deleted her gut reaction of “ugh” to video posted Tuesday evening of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg telling a reporter he would not answer her questions on the toxic train wreck this month in East Palestine, Ohio because he was “taking some personal time.”



Jen O’Malley Dillion, file screen image.

O’Malley is in Poland with Biden, one of the few aides who traveled with him to Ukraine this week. O’Malley’s tweeted at 8:06 p.m. EST on her personal account, 4:06 a.m. Wednesday in Poland.

O’Malley Dillon’s tweet was screen-captured by Jake Schneider, Deputy Director of Rapid Response for the Republican National Committee.

The tweet was likely intended to be a direct message to someone in Biden world, perhaps her new boss Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.

Video that O’Malley Dillon reacted to of Buttigieg refusing to answer questions on East Palestine by Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jennie Taer:

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

Chasten Buttigieg, who appeared to be walking with his husband in the video, tweeted two hours after the video was posted with a passive aggressive shot at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) that was likely an indirect response to reporter Jennie Taer posting video of her attempt to interview Secretary Pete, “Like I said, some folks came to DC for results, while others are just here to tweet and make content.”