Two Suspects Arrested Over Georgia Gas Station Shooting That Injured Nine Children

Two suspects were arrested for a Georgia gas station shooting that injured nine children near the Alabama state line.

One of the suspects arrested for the shooting in Columbus was a 15-year-old boy who police say is a “validated gang member.” His name has not been publicly released due to his age.

The other suspect, D’Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail for eight counts of aggravated assault.

The Associated Press reports that “both were arrested Friday in the Feb. 17 shooting at a gas station in Columbus in which seven teenagers and two younger children suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.”

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said the incident began at a house party nearby but spilled over to the gas station as shots were fired around 10 p.m.

The youngest victim was just five years old and was at the gas station with their family when the shooting occurred.

Seven of the nine victims have now been released from the hospital, according to a report from WTVM.

The minor suspect has been booked into a youth detention center on one count of aggravated assault.

It is unclear what relation Robinson has to the minor or if he was at the party where the altercation began.