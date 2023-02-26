Tulsi Gabbard: Biden and Democrats Now Share Same ‘Core Principles’ As Hitler and Nazis (VIDEO)

During a recent appearance on the Jesse Watters show, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard said that Biden and Democrats now share the same core principles as Hitler and the Nazis.

Gabbard was referring to the Biden administration’s obsession with identity politics, and the fact that they are now celebrating the fact that they hire certain people based on race and genetics.

She suggested that this should sicken every American and pointed out that this is the opposite of what MLK envisioned.

The Washington Examiner has details:

Tulsi Gabbard says Biden and Democrats share same ‘core principles’ as Hitler Ex-Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard claimed on Friday that President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party share the same “core principles” of Adolf Hitler and Nazism. The Democratic Party’s “agenda of identity politics” is one of the main reasons Gabbard left, she told Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime. She argued that doing so undermined “the traditional democratic values” expressed by Dr. Martin Luther King, that being United States residents should judge each other based off of character rather than race, the former Hawaii representative said on Fox News. “It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes,” Gabbard explained. “And where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American.” Host Jesse Watters said he took some issue with Gabbard’s Germany comparison, but agreed with her sentiment that Democrats were “putting themselves first,” which Gabbard argued is “a huge disqualifyer.”

Here’s the video:

Here is a perfect example of what Gabbard is talking about.

Bloomberg's Jordan Fabian: "On the search for Fed vice chair, can you talk about the decision-making process…w/regard to how [Biden] is considering diversity?…How important is it….to name a woman or a person of color to that job?" KJP boasts "diversity is really important" pic.twitter.com/MMnRuqIjYG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2023

Diversity is like a secular religion for the left.