Trump: Zuckerberg “Cheated on the Election…Why Isn’t He Being Prosecuted?”

Donald Trump is not giving up exposing the 2020 election steal.

Trump blasted Mark Zuckerberg in a Truth Scocial post-Sunday.

Trump said, Zuckerberg “cheated on the Election(s)” and asked, “why isn’t he being prosecuted?”

Truth Social:

He cheated on the Election(s). The whole system is RIGGED. Why isn’t he being prosecuted? The Democrats only know how to cheat. America isn’t going to take it much longer!

Trump cited an article from Fox News saying that a Georgia elections board may have violated the law when they accepted money from a Zuckerberg-linked group.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections accepted $2 million from a Zuckerberg-linked group.

The Honest Elections Project called this a “flagrant and egregious” violation of a state ban on private funding.

Fox News reported:

A Georgia elections board may have violated state law when it accepted $2 million from a Mark Zuckerberg-linked group, a watchdog group claimed in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. The Honest Elections Project is calling for an investigation into the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections for a “flagrant and egregious” violation of a state ban on private funding that was put in place after accusations that donors used money to push left-wing influence ahead of the 2020 elections. The funding in question originated from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, the project said in a letter last week calling for a probe by the state attorney general, secretary of state and state elections board. “We’re now fairly well convinced this is an attempt to do two things,” Honest Elections Project Executive Director Jason Snead told Fox News Digital. “To get around those bans on private funding by doing either what they did in DeKalb County, by looking for loopholes and end-a rounds, doing what they can to get money into these offices; or by doing what I think they feel is even more important work, which is to pump influence into these offices.”

When will those who stole the 2020 election be held accountable?

