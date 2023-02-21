Trump Rips Joe Biden in President’s Day Speech (VIDEO)

Donald Trump on Monday delivered a President’s Day speech in West Palm Beach, Florida at the Club45 event.
Trump ripped Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio following the train derailment and toxic disaster.
Trump also ripped Joe Biden for reading answers to softball questions from sycophantic reporters.
“On day one we will revoke Joe Biden’s new executive order establishing Marxist Diversity Equity and Inclusion czars in every agency of the federal government,” Trump said.
President Trump: “On day one we will revoke Joe Biden’s new executive order establishing Marxist Diversity Equity and Inclusion czars in every agency of the federal government.”#Club45 #Club47
