Trump Rips Joe Biden in President’s Day Speech (VIDEO)

Donald Trump on Monday delivered a President’s Day speech in West Palm Beach, Florida at the Club45 event.

Joe Biden simply could never. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XfkVQqXj7d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2023

Trump ripped Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio following the train derailment and toxic disaster.

WATCH:

Trump also ripped Joe Biden for reading answers to softball questions from sycophantic reporters.

VIDEO:

President Donald J. Trump rips on Joe Biden "…And he READS the ANSWER!" Join us on Rumble for the full event: https://t.co/LdyITeSRbC pic.twitter.com/vFV487oTTI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 21, 2023

“On day one we will revoke Joe Biden’s new executive order establishing Marxist Diversity Equity and Inclusion czars in every agency of the federal government,” Trump said.

WATCH: