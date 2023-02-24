Trump Responds to House Democrats Pushing Bill to Ban Him From the Capitol

Two House Democrats are pushing a bill to ban former President Donald Trump and other right-wing figures from the US Capitol.

Trump responded to the bill by calling the cosponsor a “‘low life,’ not respected by anybody, and merely used for entertainment reasons by the Fake News Media.”

The bill was introduced by Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams and cosponsored by California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

In addition to Trump, the proposed legislation also seeks to ban Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, and Rudy Giuliani.

“The Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate, and the United States Capitol Police shall take such actions as may be necessary to prohibit President Donald John Trump, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, and Rudy Giuliani from entering the United States Capitol,” the text of the bill reads.

It argues that “the effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the integrity of Congress’s constitutional role in certifying the election results” and that the protest at the Capitol on January 6 “put the lives of Members of Congress and the Vice President of the United States in genuine peril.”

Rep. Swalwell tweeted about the bill, calling it “brilliant.”

How far will Fox go to attack me? This isn’t even my bill — it’s a brilliant bill written by @RepNikema. Which, of course I support! And by the way, when the village nearly burns down, we don’t invite the arsonist back to visit. Duh. https://t.co/4aEKW3ebYF — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 22, 2023

“How far will Fox go to attack me? This isn’t even my bill — it’s a brilliant bill written by Rep. Nikema,” Swalwell wrote. “Which, of course I support! And by the way, when the village nearly burns down, we don’t invite the arsonist back to visit. Duh.”

👋🏾 Hey @FoxNews, glad to see you read my bill (even if you didn’t read my name)! @RepSwalwell co-sponsored my legislation, but I’ll sign on to his analogy: let’s keep the arsonists out of the Capitol y’all. https://t.co/BkcRTDFT6U — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) February 22, 2023

Rep. Williams also tweeted about the bill, writing, “Swalwell co-sponsored my legislation, but I’ll sign on to his analogy: let’s keep the arsonists out of the Capitol y’all.”

Trump responded to the bill by calling Rep. Swalwell an “idiot.”

Trump, currently traveling to East Palestine, calls Rep. Eric Swalwell an “idiot” in a lengthy statement pic.twitter.com/TXiHSSgYho — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 22, 2023

“This idiot is now calling (for publicity purposes only!) for some Great American Patriots, including me, to be banned from the Capitol,” Trump said of Swalwell in a statement. “Fortunately, people understand that Swalwell is a ‘low life,’ not respected by anybody, and merely used for entertainment reasons by the Fake News Media to continue their assault on President Donald J. Trump, and America!”