Trump Blasts Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman — Says ‘This is an Illegal Kangaroo Court’

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the chaotic and strange Georgia grand jury forewoman who went viral online Wednesday for her bizarre media tour.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman who led the Georgia grand jury investigation into Trump’s phone calls to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has been appearing all over the liberal media.

WATCH – The foreperson of Trump’s Georgia Grand Jury says it would have been “AWESOME” to personally subpoena former President… “Honestly, I wanted to subpoena Trump… It would be really cool! I thought that would be awesome!” pic.twitter.com/JNJaJtfIbd — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 22, 2023

Trump responded to Kohrs’ media tour in a post on Truth Social.

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time,” Trump wrote. “Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts.”

Trump continued, “This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court. Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

During the media tour, Kohrs said that jurors recommended charges for several individuals and strongly insinuated that Trump was one of them.

“You’re not going to be shocked,” Kohrs told The New York Times when asked if the panel recommended charges against Trump. “It’s not rocket science.”

Legal experts told ABC News that Kohrs’ comments could complicate future cases and undermine the public’s confidence in the criminal justice process.

“She shouldn’t be doing this,” Dan Abrams, ABC News’ chief legal analyst, said. “It isn’t helpful to the perception of the objectivity of the criminal justice system, and it starts to feel like she’s putting pressure on the district attorney to actually move forward with charges.”

The expert also warned that her remarks may be used as evidence of bias in a motion to dismiss a case or to change venues.