Traitor Mike Pence: ‘I’m Confident We’ll Have Better Choices Than My Old Running Mate’

Former Vice President Mike Pence is once against taking jabs at President Donald Trump.

This time, the RINO told NBC News‘ Ali Vitali that “I’m confident we’ll have better choices than my old running mate.”

“I think the times call for different leadership. I’m confident we’ll have better choices than my old running mate,” said Pence, adding that Americans “want to see us and our politics return to the kind of civility and respect that Americans show one another every day.”

“I’m very confident that Republican primary voters are going to choose the right standard bearer for this moment in our nation’s history,” he continued. “Someone that can provide not only the policies in leadership but the style of leadership that will help bring our nation back.”

Pence has been flirting with the idea of challenging Trump in 2024, though he has not formally announced a campaign.

“I think by the spring our family expects to have a very clear sense of our calling,” Pence said when asked when he will make a decision about a run for the presidency.

In November, Pence had told the Associated Press that he and his family would gather over the holidays “and we’ll give prayerful consideration to what our role might be in the days ahead.”

“It wasn’t exactly the style of presidency that I would have advanced had I been the first name on the ballot,” Pence said of his time as Trump’s VP during the AP interview. “But it was his presidency and I was there to support him and help him. And until that fateful day in January 2021, I sought to do just that.”

Pence has been on the outs with Trump since he certified the election results on January 6, 2021.

“The president’s words were reckless, and they endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol building,” he said. “The president had decided to be a part of the problem. I was determined to be a part of the solution.”

So far, neoconservative Nikki Haley is the only other Republican to enter the primary with Trump.