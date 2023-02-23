Train Plows Through 18-Wheeler In New York State (VIDEO)

A train going full speed plowed into an 18-wheeler in Haverstraw, New York.

The collision was caught on video and per police, the truck somehow got stuck on the train tracks.

No one was injured by the collision and the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to leave his cab just minutes before the train crashed into his truck.

UNRESTRICTED WARFARE ALERT! Train barrels through 18-wheeler in Haverstraw, NY. pic.twitter.com/tTxM9bJNjw — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 23, 2023

Haverstraw, New Main St tracks. HPD & EMS for a train vs tractor trailer, trailer reportedly snapped in half. Haverstraw FD requested.#trainvstractor #trainaccident #Rockland #TRAIN pic.twitter.com/9ZCEwBkxeV — Rockland Buff (@Rockland_Buff) February 23, 2023

Shocking video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Haverstraw. It happened at Railroad Square, along Route 9W at New Main Street at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the truck, which was carrying supplies to a nearby plant, somehow got stuck on the tracks. The driver was able to get a safe distance away before the crash.

As of now investigators are trying to figure out what caused the truck to get stuck on the rail road crossing.

Freight railroad company CSX issued a brief statement about the crash.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. this morning, a CSX train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the railroad tracks at New Main Street in Haverstraw, NY. No injuries were reported. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Haverstraw Police, who are investigating this incident.

