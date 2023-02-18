Tragic: Ghana Soccer Star Christian Atsu’s Body Found in Earthquake Rubble in Turkey

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu has been missing since a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region earlier this month that left more than 45,000 people confirmed dead and thousands more still missing.

Atsu, 31, played for both Newcastle and Everton before joining Hatayspor, based in the Hatay province of Turkey. Earlier reports from Hatayspor suggested Atsu had been pulled out alive from the rumble that was once his apartment.  Those reports were incorrect.

The New York Post reports:

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet confirmed to reporters in Hatay Saturday.

Atsu was due to fly out of southern Turkey just hours before the quake, but his manager said he chose to stay in the area after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match that brought his team to victory in the final minute.

Atsu’s other agent tweeted confirmation of his death saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support. I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Christian Atsu

 

Atsu had a profound impact on Ghanaian society.  Sky News spoke with Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo about Atsu’s legacy and what he meant to people of Ghana.

Soccer fans around the world are honoring Atsu.

