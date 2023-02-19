Toxic RINO Lindsey Graham Accused of Fast-Tracking Biden’s Radical Judicial Nominees

Disqus Comment Count:

Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the biggest RINOs in the land. He talks the talk but then walks with radical Democrat anti-American policies.

Recently Graham was there to support Joe Biden when classified documents were found on his properties across the country. It was illegal for Bdien to have these documents as a VP but Graham was happy to help the corrupt Biden family.

Senator Graham is a known war-hawk. There isn’t a war he doesn’t like. He is totally behind the US escalating the war with Russia in Ukraine. He’s happy to send tanks to Ukraine despite the fact that the Ukrainians have no training on how to use them.

Graham was John McCain’s mate and so it’s no wonder he thinks this way.

When President Trump recently said that America needs a leader who will stand up to the RINOs, Lindsey Graham laughed.

Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri is tired of Graham pushing through radical Democrat nominees who destroy our courts and the rule of law. Obama judges and now Biden judges rule based on politics always. In so doing they ignore the law.

Newsmax reported: