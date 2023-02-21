THEY’RE SCARED: Democrats And A Certain RINO Are Melting Down Over Tucker Carlson Releasing 41,000 Hours Of J6 Footage

The corporate media and the Democrats’ worst nightmare came true after Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson 41,000 hours of unreleased J6 footage.

The January 6th commission led by Democrats and two despicable RINOs (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) solely focused on vengeance against President Trump and trying to ensure he went to jail. Revealing the unvarnished truth would have detracted from these efforts.

Carlson, who correctly pointed out the Commission’s obfuscation of the truth months ago, said this to Axios after obtaining the footage:

“There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it.”

The truth to Democrats is like sunlight to vampires. They are trembling in terror over their possible political destruction after this footage is released.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released a statement on Twitter outright lying about Tucker and claiming releasing actual camera footage would fuel “dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Recall Schiff doctored texts between Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Think Tucker will expose this?

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is screaming that releasing the footage is “MAGA propaganda” and falsely calls Tucker a “pro-Putin” journalist.

Here is far-left Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) complaining that handing off the J6 footage to Tucker is “as insane as appointing Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee.” Both moves, of course, are excellent.

Kinzinger whined that McCarthy should have shared this footage with Congress and compromised “investigators” instead. Of course, the J6 commission had access to this surveillance to begin with but chose to bury it.

Get the popcorn ready for next week. Their lies will be exposed.

