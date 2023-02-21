THEY’RE SCARED: Democrats And A Certain RINO Are Melting Down Over Tucker Carlson Releasing 41,000 Hours Of J6 Footage

The corporate media and the Democrats’ worst nightmare came true after Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson 41,000 hours of unreleased J6 footage.

The January 6th commission led by Democrats and two despicable RINOs (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) solely focused on vengeance against President Trump and trying to ensure he went to jail. Revealing the unvarnished truth would have detracted from these efforts.

Carlson, who correctly pointed out the Commission’s obfuscation of the truth months ago, said this to Axios after obtaining the footage:

“There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it.”

The truth to Democrats is like sunlight to vampires. They are trembling in terror over their possible political destruction after this footage is released.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released a statement on Twitter outright lying about Tucker and claiming releasing actual camera footage would fuel “dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson. A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie. Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2023

Recall Schiff doctored texts between Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Think Tucker will expose this?

During January 6 Hearing, Schiff Doctored Text Messages Between Mark Meadows And Rep. Jim Jordan https://t.co/uSKVmSph81 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 21, 2023

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is screaming that releasing the footage is “MAGA propaganda” and falsely calls Tucker a “pro-Putin” journalist.

McCarthy giving 40,000 hrs of Jan. 6 tape to a pro-Putin journalist is an astounding ethical collapse. What security precautions were taken to keep this from becoming a roadmap for 2024 insurrection? Why isn’t it available to all media & public? Smell the MAGA propaganda coming. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 20, 2023

Here is far-left Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) complaining that handing off the J6 footage to Tucker is “as insane as appointing Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee.” Both moves, of course, are excellent.

It is one thing for Speaker Kevin McCarthy to fully release the Jan. 6 footage. But releasing the footage EXCLUSIVELY to a Jan. 6 denier like Tucker Carlson? That is as insane as appointing Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 20, 2023

Kinzinger whined that McCarthy should have shared this footage with Congress and compromised “investigators” instead. Of course, the J6 commission had access to this surveillance to begin with but chose to bury it.

So Kevin McCarthy shared the surveillance footage, not with the rest of congress, investigators, or anyone like that. It was @TuckerCarlson. The “elisestefanik’ing” of McCarthy has been breathtaking, and not the man I thought i knew before Trump. Lies lies lies — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 21, 2023

Get the popcorn ready for next week. Their lies will be exposed.