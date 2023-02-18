The Gateway Pundit Gets a New Look!

Dear Gateway Pundit Readers,

You may have noticed some changes to The Gateway Pundit website this morning and we are excited to share our updated website! We are continually trying to enhance your reading experience and listen to your feedback during the process.

We ask for your patience over the next few days as we work through additional updates and smooth out any glitches that arise with the changes. Those of you who signed up for an ad-free experience may see ads for a day or two. We are working that out.

We hope you enjoy the new look!

And, as always, thank you for your support. Without you The Gateway Pundit would not be one of the top ranked websites not only in conservative news but in the country!

Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit Team