“That Was My Best Weapon!” – Bodycam Footage Shows DC Metro Officer Boasting About Beating Trump Supporters with a Flagpole on J6 (VIDEO)

This should make every American livid about not only the utter cruelty by law enforcement toward January 6 protesters.

The Epoch Times obtained bodycam footage from Officer Michael Dowling, a Metropolitan Police Department officer, showing him assaulting protesters with a flagpole.

Today there are dozens of Trump supporters sitting in prison for doing much less.

Now we know why Democrats and the Deep State DO NOT want the J6 Capitol Hill footage released.

One woman was hit twice in the head after she was trying to escape the Capitol Hill tunnel. Dowling also jabbed at several men who were facing the police.

The footage also shows Dowling dragging a pulseless Rosanne Boyland into the tunnel, As Gateway Pundit readers know, Boyland was brutally beaten by MPD officer Lila Morris and gassed and smothered on the US Capitol steps until she died.

Dowling also handed gas canisters to Virginia State Police and explosions were heard seconds later on the Lower West Terrance.

Even more sickeningly, his fellow officers openly congratulated Dowling for his awful actions with the pole. “You did well with that, sir,” one officer exclaimed.

The Epoch Times reported: