Texas Teacher on Leave After Allegedly Taping 10-Year-Old to Chair, Allowing Him to Be ‘Punched and Kicked’ By Other Students

A teacher in Forney, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly duct-taping a 10-year-old to a chair and allowing him to be “punched and kicked” by his classmates.

The student’s mother, Charlotte Johnson, was alerted about the incident by the assistant principal at Crosby Elementary, where her son attends.

“The teacher taped my son to his desk with some tape and that some of the students in the classroom started hitting him and punching him in the head,” Johnson claimed the assistant principal told her, according to a report from local station Fox 4.

According to the report, the incident allegedly took place on Wednesday after the lunch period.

“Well it’s 3:28, 3:30, school’s out, why am I just now being informed? And she said, ‘well, your son went to the nurse,’” Johnson said, recounting her thoughts as she learned of what happened.

The school claimed that Johnson’s son had been being “disruptive.”

“She then continued to say, ‘well, he was being disruptive in the hallway,’” said Johnson.

Johnson said that her son explained to her how he was taped down.

“I said how did she tape you? Were your hands taped? And he said, ‘no ma’am she taped me like this’, so he went around his waist and went around and come back around. I said ‘oh, so she taped you around your waist to the back of the chair?’ and he said, ‘yes ma’am.'”

After taping the student, Johnson says that she was told the teacher left the room — and her son was defenseless.

“Left the kids unattended at that time, that’s when the students that sit behind him started punching him and slapping him over the head,” Johnson said. “I said what happened when the kids were hitting you over your head? What were you doing? Were you able to see anybody? He said, ‘no ma’am I had my hands like this, I didn’t want them to hit me in my face.”

“He said he recognized one voice a male which said ‘I’m gonna slap you as hard as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock,'” she continued.

A district spokesperson told the station that the incident is being investigated by police, but added “there are two sides to every story.”

“The teacher has been placed on administrative leave,” the spokesperson said. “Forney ISD police are investigating. There are two sides to every story. We will allow police to carry out its due diligence.”

Johnson’s attorney Krystal Williams has not been pleased with the response from the school.

“Regardless of what a child does, when is it ever appropriate for a school teacher to reprimand them in that way?” Williams asked the station. “We want her terminated. We want her fired.”