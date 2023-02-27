Take A Look Inside This MASSIVE Prison That Is Now Home For 40,000 Gang Members In El Salvador (VIDEO)

Now, this is how a nation takes care of a violent crime problem.

Rather than coddling violent thugs like Soros-supported prosecutors are in major American cities, El Salvador is throwing all of theirs behind bars.

On Friday, a 40,000 person prison facility, known as the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) officially opened, and 2,000 gang members became new residents. These include members of the most violent gangs in the world, including MS-13.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele made the announcement via Twitter, accompanied by a video.

Just observe the abject humiliation these thugs are experiencing.

WATCH:

Hoy en la madrugada, en un solo operativo, trasladamos a los primeros 2,000 pandilleros al Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT). Esta será su nueva casa, donde vivirán por décadas, mezclados, sin poder hacerle más daño a la población. Seguimos…#GuerraContraPandillas pic.twitter.com/9VvsUBvoHC — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 24, 2023

Tweet translation:

Today at dawn, in a single operation, we transferred the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT). This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed up, unable to do any more harm to the population. We continue…

Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro added on Twitter: “Cell by cell, we are eliminating this cancer from society. Know that you will not walk out of CECOT again, you will pay for what you are… cowardly terrorists.”

The prison is solely the brainchild of Bukele and a critical tool in cracking down on violent crime in El Salvador. Since taking office back in 2019, Bukele has made this his priority.

The Bukele government slashed the murder rate in El Salvador by over half by simply tightening existing laws rather than coddling gang bangers.

After a violent killing spree by the nation’s gangs in March 2022, Bukele then declared a “state of exception.” This gave his government absolute power to lock up gang members by loosening the country’s arrest laws.

These measures include legalizing warrantless arrests and giving the El Salvadorian government access to the population’s communications.

The state of exception has been extended several times by El Salvador’s congress and is overwhelmingly popular with the public.

For decades, El Salvador was considered the homicide capital of the world. Now thanks to Bukele’s law and order policies, it has the lowest crime rate in Latin America.

This just shows how one determined man with a love of country can make life-altering differences. Imagine if America had someone in office with this type of passion and patriotism.