Tacoma, WA Woman with Tuberculosis Who Refuses Treatment Will Be Arrested for Treatment on Friday

Washington – A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis will be arrested on Friday for treatment unless she voluntarily complies with a court order to resume taking medication or isolate.

According to KOMO News, the woman has been avoiding treatment or isolation for TB for a year.

The woman, who was under an involuntary order to take medication for TB, didn’t finish her treatment.

The health department was granted numerous court orders over the last year in an effort to get the woman to receive treatment.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

