Study Finds Egg Yolk Blocks COVID Virus in Body – At Same Time Chicken Farms Are Burning Down and There’s an Egg Shortage in America

by

In January several fire crews were called to a massive fire that occurred at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut.

The fire occurred at Hillandale Farms located on Schwartz Road.

The Colchester Fire Department told the press at the time that the large scale fire has even caused water issues and more water tankers are being called to the scene.

Another 1.1 million chickens were killed at an Iowa egg farm due to bird flue in November.

There is an egg shortage in America today – and it’s about to get worse.

A new study published at the National Library of Medicine found that chemicals in egg yolks were effective in blocking the COVID virus in the body.

Chicken Egg Yolk Antibodies (IgYs) block the binding of multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants to human ACE2
Shuangshi Wei,a,1 Shengbao Duan,a,b,1 Xiaomei Liu,a Hongmei Wang,a Shaohua Ding,a Yezhou Chen,a Jinsong Xie,a Jingjing Tian,a Nong Yu,c pingju Ge,d xinglin Zhang,d Xiaohong chen,d Yong Li,a,⁎ and Qinglin Menga,⁎

Abstract
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is still spreading worldwide, and there is an urgent need to effectively prevent and control this pandemic. This study evaluated the potential efficacy of Egg Yolk Antibodies (IgY) as a neutralizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2. We investigated the neutralizing effect of anti-spike-S1 IgYs on the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, as well as its inhibitory effect on the binding of the coronavirus spike protein mutants to human ACE2. Our results show that the anti-Spike-S1 IgYs showed significant neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, various spike protein mutants, and even SARS-CoV in vitro. It might be a feasible tool for the prevention and control of ongoing COVID-19.

