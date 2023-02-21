Study Finds Egg Yolk Blocks COVID Virus in Body – At Same Time Chicken Farms Are Burning Down and There’s an Egg Shortage in America

In January several fire crews were called to a massive fire that occurred at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut.

The fire occurred at Hillandale Farms located on Schwartz Road.

The Colchester Fire Department told the press at the time that the large scale fire has even caused water issues and more water tankers are being called to the scene.

We have CFPA members Linda Akerman (@FyrwmnLinda) and Rob Ladd (@NlcFire) on scene of a 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah, CT. Rob Ladd reports a 100×400 chicken coop well-involved with exposures#fire #structurefire #3alarmfire #bozrah #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/u1aSrMM4uI — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) January 28, 2023

Another 1.1 million chickens were killed at an Iowa egg farm due to bird flue in November.

There is an egg shortage in America today – and it’s about to get worse.

Now this…

A new study published at the National Library of Medicine found that chemicals in egg yolks were effective in blocking the COVID virus in the body.