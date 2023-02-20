Student Collapses at GM Basketball Game – Defibrillator Used to Revive Him – Totally Normal

by

This is totally normal.
US high schools better start investing in external defibrillators.

GM Today reported:

A male student from Hartland Arrowhead collapsed at 8:15 p.m. Friday during the Warhawks’ boys basketball game against Catholic Memorial.

Arrowhead game manager Jeff Staus hurried into the stands with an automated external defibrillator (AED). Onsite medical personnel then used the machine on the young man, and at 8:45 p.m., he left Arrowhead High School upright on a stretcher and was transported to a local hospital.

According to several witnesses, the student was alert and coherent as he left AHS.

“The great thing is that the kid is OK,” said Staus, who is also Arrowhead’s boys soccer coach. “But the whole NFL thing (with Damar Hamlin) goes through your mind.”

