South Park Does HILARIOUS Mockery of Attention Whores Harry and Meghan (VIDEO)

Every once in a while, the guys at South Park get something exactly right. In this case, they knocked it out of the park, no pun intended.

In a new South Park episode, they take on Hollywood’s Harry and Meghan, and their ridiculous insistence that they just want to be left alone as normal people, even as they write books and make countless media appearances.

RedState has details:

In their latest episode that aired Wednesday night, the show tackled one of the most annoying and over-hyped couples of the modern era, Harry and Meghan. The couple has effectively made a living off of being influencers who badmouth the UK Royal Family, selling books that complain about their victimization at the hands of an ages-old institution. All this while they live in absolute luxury and privilege. While some are glued to the drama, everyone else is pretty sick of the couple. Both have proven to be absolute hypocrites and grown spoiled children. Markel, viewed as the toxic ringleader of the two-person circus, has attempted to become something of a feminist icon by denouncing people and shows she used to work for, only to have these claims blow up in her face and embarrass her. Naturally, since the mainstream world is making the couple an undeserving sacred cow, South Park is firing up the grill. The episode is titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” and it covers the royal couple… of Canada. The two characters are definitely Harry and Meghan despite the location change.

Watch the video. This is funny stuff!

South Park makes fun of Harry and Meghan. As usual, they get it spot on. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JURRIgHvsF — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) February 16, 2023

Just perfect.

It’s satisfying to see Harry and Meghan mocked in this way because it’s so true.