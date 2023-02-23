Soros-Funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Plays Race Card at Press Conference, Refuses to Resign – After Missouri AG Files Paperwork to Remove Her from Office (Video)

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.

Of course, one of her largest funders was George Soros in both of her elections.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

Recently Kim Gardner refused to put the man charged with hitting high shool student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. The repeat offender went on to hit a Tennessee teenage volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last week — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another vehicle. The driver NEVER should have been on the street. And Missourians are furious!

Here is a photo of the young woman who lost both legs because another criminal was running the streets thanks to Kim Gardner.

So on Thursday at noon Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition to remove Kim Gardner from office after she refused to resign.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner held a press conference on Thursday. Her supporters were in the audience and cheered her work as Circuit Attorney. St. Louis has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

She played the race card.

Of course, she did.

She always does.

Kim Gardner: For Janae Edmondson and her family, this is an imaginable tragedy. As they begin the long road to recovery, our focus must remain on supporting them and bringing the individual responsible to justice. As a mother, I know all too well the depth of fear that all parents endure when their child is harmed. As a nurse, I am deeply grateful to Janae’s father for his quick action, which likely saved her life, and I’m holding them in my thoughts and prayers. While the focus is and should remain on Janae Edmondson, we recognize some are seeking clarity about the defendant’s past interactions with the criminal justice system. On three separate occasions as recently as last month, my office requested the defendant’s bond be revoked. The court either denied or ignored each of these requests. On December 12, 2021, my office asked for a bond revocation, in other words, that he be taken into custody. And that request was denied by Judge Headenbach. On August 10, 2022, after Mr. Riley was taken into custody by court, released again on his own personal recognizance against the State’s wishes, over the following months, Mr. Riley left his home multiple times in direct violation of his bond. In spite of this, the court modified the bond, allowing him to leave home for work against the State’s objections. Just last month, my office requested a hearing to address Mr. Riley’s bond, including numerous violations. The court has yet to respond to that request or scheduled that hearing. There has been many news reports and political attention in the last 24 hours focused on whether my office could have done even more than what we did. In other words, even more than multiple requests for Mr. Riley to be taken into custody and for the court to hear our suggestions that at the very least, he has tighter restrictions. While it is true my office could have done more, to say we did nothing is only disingenuous, but is willfully ignorant of the reality of our court system. My office cannot force a judge to revoke bond for a defendant. It is particularly frustrating that the willful ignorance has empowered the ongoing harassment of the hardworking men and women in my office who handled cases as well as any prosecutor would have done, given the courts posture. In particular the assistant circuit attorney attending this case is a tireless advocate for the people of the city of St. Louis, and I condemn in the harshest terms that hate that has been directed to her personally, including her family. Before I take a few questions, I want to end at the beginning. Our focus is on the recovery of this young woman, Janae Edmondson, and on making sure that the individual actually responsible for what happened to her is held accountable. And while I understand that politics will always play a role. My office will return to focusing on the important work that the people of the city of St. Louis elected me. (Audience cheers) Question: How can you stop the racial raft and ethnic intimidation often what plans you have to stop these racist people from harassing you and intimidating you?… Kim Gardner: Well, I think that’s a very complex question. It’s about the people of the city of St. Louis that elected me to do a job. And what we have to do is do our job fairly and justly. There are numerous attacks on our office. There are numerous individuals that have an agenda to make sure that my office does not succeed. That is not an excuse. But at the same time, we know we do not control every part of the system. But what we can control is we’re going to fight very hard for justice in spite of the vitriol, the hate, the racist attacks, the known manipulation of the court procedures to make sure our office fails.

Via KMOV.

Here is a little more background on Kim Gardner.

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list” because they were racist.

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

in 2019 Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession in 2019.

Gardner lied about Governor Eric Greitens case, committed over 60 acts of misconduct in the case, and got away with it.

In 2020 Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.

In 2020 Kim Gardner also was caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!

Also in 2020 Kim Gardner released all of the rioters and looters from jail without charges in the violent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.

But this latest incident last week was the last straw.