SoCal Teacher Arrested For Secretly Recording Students in ‘All-Gender’ Bathroom



Siu Kong Sit: Irvine PD

Orange County, California – A teacher at a high school in Irvine was arrested on Monday for secretly recording students in an all-gender bathroom.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, placed recording devices in the bathroom and recorded “several victims” according to Irvine Police.

A maintenance worker found the recording devices and turned them over to school administrators.

Siu Kong Sit was booked into Orange County jail and charged with possession of (or manufacturing) child pornography, burglary and two misdemeanors, according to police.

KTLA 5 reported: