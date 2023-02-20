SoCal Lawyer Accused of Spending $10.2 Million in Company Funds in Six-Month Vegas Bender

Disqus Comment Count:



Accused lawyer Sara King photographed with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen

Orange County, California – A Newport Beach-based lawyer is being sued after she spent $10.2 million of company funds during a six-month Vegas bender.

Sara King, 39, allegedly stole $10.2 million from LDR International Limited to pay for six months at a luxury Vegas hotel, gambling, partying, jewelry, cars and more.

LDR, a lender based in the British Virgin Islands, made nearly 100 loans to King Lending from January 2022 to October 2022.

“According to the lawsuit, the company made loans to the attorney’s lending service – which bears her name. Those loans were putatively meant to be lent to third parties. “The purported loans from King Lending to the third-party borrowers were purportedly secured by various forms of collateral, including but not limited to luxury automobiles, boats, yachts, jewelry, watches, precious metal coins, and the earnings from guaranteed professional sports contracts.”” – Law & Crime reported.

However, there was no collateral and never any borrowers.

“They show the lavish lifestyle she was living, jewelry, cars, and the image she was trying to portray, as well as being a successful California licensed attorney,” the filing said, according to Law & Crime. “The photos are four different pictures of King.”

King is accused of fabricating loan documents to fund her lavish lifestyle and six-month Vegas bender.

