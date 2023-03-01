SHE’S OUT! Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot Fails to Reach Second Round of Mayoral Race

The New York Times has just reported current mayor of Chicago, Illinois, Lori Lightfoot has lost her re-election bid.

Lightfoot who has been criticized for her inability to put a stop to violent crime in Chicago was only able to obtain 16.5% of the vote and failed to make it into the runoff for the office.

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas gained 35% of the vote and Brandon Johnson was able to snag 20%.

Both Vallas and Johnson will face each other in a run-off on April 4th.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Chicago’s election rules require mayoral candidates to garner more than 50% of the vote in order to win, if no candidate is able to meet the 50% threshold then the two candidates with the most votes will face off in a runoff.

LOOK:

🚨BREAKING: Lori Lightfoot is OUT as Mayor of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/CYhqqnnX39 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2023

Per the New York Times:

Lightfoot of Chicago lost her bid for a second term on Tuesday, The Associated Press said, a resounding defeat that reflected widespread dissatisfaction from voters over her handling of crime and policing in the nation’s third-largest city. The two candidates to emerge from Tuesday’s first round of voting — Paul Vallas, a former public schools executive, and Brandon Johnson, a county board commissioner — will advance to a runoff election on April 4.

After Paul Vallas received the most votes, the New York Times described Vallas as a Democrat with a conservatize mindset when it comes to tackling crime.