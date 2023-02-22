“She Is Indistinguishable from the Neo-Liberal Donor Base” – Tucker Carlson Savages Nikki Haley in Cold Open (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson opened his show with a blistering timeline of Don Lemon’s final insult that landed him in the Joe Biden unemployment line.

Don Lemon insulted a white liberal woman – Nikki Haley – and that is now allowed by the elites in the Democrat establishment.

Attacking Nikki Haley, Tucker added, was the last straw for Don Lemon. As Tucker put it, “She may be running to be the Republican nominee, but she is fundamentally indistinguishable from the neo-liberal donor base of the Democratic Party. Nikki Haley believes in collective racial guilt. She thinks Ukraine’s borders are more important than our own. Far more important. She believes identity politics is our future. Vote for me because I’m a woman.”

Tucker Carlson: He stepped in it. But to be fair to Don Lemon, Nikki Haley seemed like perfectly fair game. She’s a Republican presidential candidate, so savage her are all you want. Oh, but no, because in fact, in all the ways that matter, Nikki Haley is a member in good standing of the most protected class of all – upper-income liberal white ladies with fashionable political views. She may be running to be the Republican nominee, but she is fundamentally indistinguishable from the neo-liberal donor base of the Democratic Party. Nikki Haley believes in collective racial guilt. She thinks Ukraine’s borders are more important than our own. Far more important. She believes identity politics is our future. Vote for me because I’m a woman, she says. That’s her pitch. So Don Lemon should have caught this, but he missed it completely. He didn’t get it, and so he stepped in his final bear trap. Don Lemon may be black, but that doesn’t mean he’s allowed to criticize Nikki Haley. Sorry. If it’s a choice between a black man and a liberal white lady, the Democratic party will drop the black guy every single time. Who makes up a bigger proportion of the American electorate? The Don lemons or the Nikki Haley’s? It’s not a close call. Shut up, black guy. How dare you criticize girl power?

Ouch!

It’s safe to say Tucker Carlson is not a fan of Nikki Haley.