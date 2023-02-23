Senator Schumer Panics About Tucker Releasing J6 Coverage – Cites “Grave Security Risks” – Didn’t Give a Damn When Pelosi’s Daughter Filmed the Entire Place

by

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is scared about what might be found in the Jan 6 video that Tucker Carlson has been given exclusive rights to see.  He claims his concerns are for national security, but didn’t seem to care with Nancy Pelosi’s daughter filmed the Capitol on that day. 

Many Americans know that Jan 6 was a set up and are eager to see footage that has been withheld from the American public that shows this.  Enought video already supports this fact, but what must be in the thousands of hours of video that the Democrats would not share?

This was another major crime perpetrated against the American people.  We knew on that day that something was amiss.  We knew this because 1.1 million Americans participated in President Trump’s rallies leading up to the election without a single fight, broken glass or murder reported.

On Jan 6, there were four Trump supporters were killed.  No police were killed in the incident.  The Democrats’ and RINOs’ actions against the Americans who entered the Capitol, many invited in by police officers, have led to at least two more suicides.

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

But Schumer and the Democrats don’t care about Americans, they care about narratives and power.  This is why Chuck Schumer is calling the release of the video dangerous.

Schumer is worried that Americans will find out how the Capitol is protected.

But Schumer and the Democrats and RINOs are lying again.  They don’t care about the security of the Capitol, if they did they would have ordered more police and military onsite on Jan 6.

Also, the video being released is not an issue, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter was given free access to the Capitol on Jan 6 as she videotaped events of that day.  Schumer didn’t care about that.

IT WAS ALL STAGED! Pelosi Brought in Daughter, Camera Crew to US Capitol Before the Riot, Son-in-Law Was Set Up Outside to Film

Pelosi’s own daughter knew the Jan 6 protests were not an insurrection.  She was there.

The actions by Schumer and the ruling class in DC are reprehensible.

Bring on the video.

NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased

 

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 