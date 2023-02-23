Senator Schumer Panics About Tucker Releasing J6 Coverage – Cites “Grave Security Risks” – Didn’t Give a Damn When Pelosi’s Daughter Filmed the Entire Place

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is scared about what might be found in the Jan 6 video that Tucker Carlson has been given exclusive rights to see. He claims his concerns are for national security, but didn’t seem to care with Nancy Pelosi’s daughter filmed the Capitol on that day.

Many Americans know that Jan 6 was a set up and are eager to see footage that has been withheld from the American public that shows this. Enought video already supports this fact, but what must be in the thousands of hours of video that the Democrats would not share?

This was another major crime perpetrated against the American people. We knew on that day that something was amiss. We knew this because 1.1 million Americans participated in President Trump’s rallies leading up to the election without a single fight, broken glass or murder reported.

On Jan 6, there were four Trump supporters were killed. No police were killed in the incident. The Democrats’ and RINOs’ actions against the Americans who entered the Capitol, many invited in by police officers, have led to at least two more suicides.

But Schumer and the Democrats don’t care about Americans, they care about narratives and power. This is why Chuck Schumer is calling the release of the video dangerous.

Sen. Schumer joins Rep. Jeffries in blasting Speaker McCarthy for giving internal security video to Tucker Carlson. “This disclosure poses grave security risks to members of Congress and everyone who works on Capitol Hill.”https://t.co/U2Ttk07Flb pic.twitter.com/uLKABGPmmT — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 22, 2023

Schumer is worried that Americans will find out how the Capitol is protected.

NEW: Schumer writes to colleagues about McCarthy’s release of 1/6 security tapes to Fox News — Says it’s a “treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch.” pic.twitter.com/Hl1x1WxuQz — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) February 22, 2023

But Schumer and the Democrats and RINOs are lying again. They don’t care about the security of the Capitol, if they did they would have ordered more police and military onsite on Jan 6.

Also, the video being released is not an issue, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter was given free access to the Capitol on Jan 6 as she videotaped events of that day. Schumer didn’t care about that.

Pelosi’s own daughter knew the Jan 6 protests were not an insurrection. She was there.

The actions by Schumer and the ruling class in DC are reprehensible.

Bring on the video.