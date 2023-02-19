Senator McConnell Is NOT AMERICA FIRST – He’s Working with Senate Leader Chuck Schumer Pushing Ukraine War While Ignoring the Destruction of America at Home

Disqus Comment Count:

Senator Mitch McConnell is on the other side. His statements and actions show that he supports the economic-crushing, pro-China, war-mongering policies of the Biden regime.

Senator Mitch McConnell is no longer hiding his disdain for America First and what made this country great. We’ve seen this for some time. He highlighted it after the 2020 Election and ever since.

When President Trump came to power McConnell and DC politicians were not behind Trump’s policies of protecting America with secure borders. President Trump had to get the wall built on his own.

McConnell recently invited Joe Biden to go with him to Kentucky to praise the administration’s work in passing the Infrastructure bill that gave billions to left-leaning Democrat causes.

Although Americans may totally disagree, McConnell believes that the Ukraine War with Russia is America’s top priority. This comes immediately after the failed surrender by Joe Biden to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Hill reported on a trip that McConnell took with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Europe and assured the Europeans that those in power in the US are behind the Ukrainian war with Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took a rare trip together Friday to visit the Munich Security Conference and meet with the Germany prime minister in a show of bipartisan support for NATO and Ukraine. Speaking at the McCain Dissertation Award Dinner Friday evening, Schumer thanked McConnell for working with him and President Biden to deliver $113 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine over the past year. “To the people of Ukraine, I pledge that the United States Senate will not abandon our commitment to stand shoulder with you in this time of war. I am proud that the US Senate has approved $113 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine over the last year,” Schumer said. “I want to thank my Republican colleagues who’ve championed American aid to the Ukrainians, especially my friend Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate,” he said. Speaking to the security conference Friday morning, McConnell called on European leaders to strengthen their commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance and emphasized the strength of bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine. “I am a conservative Republican from America and I come in peace! Reports about the death of Republican support for strong American leadership in the world have been greatly exaggerated,” he declared. “Don’t look at Twitter, look at people in power. Look at me and Speaker Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.]. Look at the top Republicans on the Senate and House committees that handle armed services, foreign affairs, appropriations and intelligence” issues, he said. He made his comments after Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, tweeted “not one more cent for Ukraine until Americans get the care they deserve” in reference to a train derailment in Ohio that spilled toxic chemicals into the Ohio River.

Of course, McConnell, who’s showing his true RINO, War Mongering and Pro-China colors, knows that there are NO “reports about the death of Republican support for strong American leadership in the world”. It’s the opposite.

Americans want strong leadership but not the war-mongering, pro-China, anti-American insanity coming from the corrupt leaders in Washington, D.C. like Mitch, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden.