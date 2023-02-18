Rupert Murdoch Wanted Top FOX News Hosts to Come Out and Claim Biden Won

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of FOX Corporation wanted his top on-air hosts to come out and claim Joe Biden won the election despite mountains of evidence that the election had been stolen.
Insider reports:
Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, once suggested that Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham could go on air and declare that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
The conversations between Fox News chiefs were revealed in a 200-page filing on Thursday by Dominion Voting Systems lawyers as part of their defamation lawsuit against the network.
On January 5, 2021, Murdoch emailed Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott: “It’s been suggested our prime time three should independently or together say something like ‘the election is over, and Joe Biden won.'”
He said that such a statement “would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen.”
Scott then forwarded Murdoch’s suggestion to Meade Cooper, the primetime programming SVP. He wrote: “I told Rupert that privately they are all there — we need to be careful about using the shows and pissing off the viewers but they know how to navigate.”
The lengthy filing makes revelations about the inner workings of the Fox News network following the 2020 election.
Text messages and emails between Fox hosts and executives reveal that while they privately accepted that Donald Trump had lost the election, the network continued to air pro-Trump conspiracy theories about election fraud.
Murdoch privately described the election fraud claims as “damaging” and “crazy,” according to the filing.
CNBC reported more from Dominion’s filing sharing:
“Sydney Powell is lying,” Tucker Carlson said in a text message to his producer, misspelling Powell’s first name.Meanwhile Laura Ingraham said in a message to Carlson: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.”“It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” Carlson responded, according to court papers. These messages came in the weeks after the election.
Dominion said in court papers that Fox admitted Hannity and Lou Dobbs’ shows did not “challenge the narrative” that Dominion was responsible for rigging the election or producing inaccurate results.
Far-left MSNBC rejoiced in the notion that FOX News hosts didn’t believe that the 2020 Election had been stolen from President Trump.
This information doesn’t help Dominion since FOX News can report whatever it wants on almost any subject. It’s called free press.
The election was and still is the biggest issue in the country since the 2020 steal. FOX had every right to report on the story whether its hosts agreed with what the majority of Americans believed or not.
This isn’t good news for Hannity, Ingraham, and Tucker. Their comments show their ignorance of the issue and reluctance to investigate. Again, there was and is ample information that the 2020 Election never should have been certified for senile old Joe Biden.
Biden was the most disliked candidate in US history and yet he won a record shattering number of votes. He had to because President Trump broke the record for the most votes ever, the most votes for a President ever, and the most GOP votes ever.
We can back this up with a review of participation at Biden’s rallies when compared to President Trump’s.
Then again, this isn’t news that Ingraham was so close-minded on the subject of election tampering. Ingraham is not a Trump supporter like many at FOX who were willing to look the other way on the election
