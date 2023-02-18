Rupert Murdoch Wanted Top FOX News Hosts to Come Out and Claim Biden Won

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of FOX Corporation wanted his top on-air hosts to come out and claim Joe Biden won the election despite mountains of evidence that the election had been stolen.

Insider reports:

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, once suggested that Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham could go on air and declare that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

The conversations between Fox News chiefs were revealed in a 200-page filing on Thursday by Dominion Voting Systems lawyers as part of their defamation lawsuit against the network.

On January 5, 2021, Murdoch emailed Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott: “It’s been suggested our prime time three should independently or together say something like ‘the election is over, and Joe Biden won.'”

He said that such a statement “would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen.”

Scott then forwarded Murdoch’s suggestion to Meade Cooper, the primetime programming SVP. He wrote: “I told Rupert that privately they are all there — we need to be careful about using the shows and pissing off the viewers but they know how to navigate.”

The lengthy filing makes revelations about the inner workings of the Fox News network following the 2020 election.

Text messages and emails between Fox hosts and executives reveal that while they privately accepted that Donald Trump had lost the election, the network continued to air pro-Trump conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Murdoch privately described the election fraud claims as “damaging” and “crazy,” according to the filing.