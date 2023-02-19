Rep. Ronny Jackson Blasts White House Report On Biden’s Health – Calls For End of the ‘Cover-Up’

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas is also a medical doctor. He was the White House physician for years.

He is calling out the recent report on Biden’s health and saying that everyone can plainly see that Biden’s mental health is in decline, which is of course correct.

He also notes that the recent report fails to address Biden’s mental health in any way.

FOX News reports:

Former WH doctor for Trump, Obama blasts ‘alarming’ Biden health report: ‘The cover-up needs to end’ Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, is calling for an end to the “cover-up” of President Biden’s health after the president’s physical earlier this week claimed that he is healthy and fit to serve as commander in chief. “The majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job,” Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.” Jackson also took issue with the fact that the report from Biden’s physical, the second one he’s taken since entering office, made no mention of the president undergoing a cognitive test amid his “deteriorating mental health.” “Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden’s deteriorating mental health,” Jackson said. “This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end.”

See Jackson’s tweets below:

We learned NOTHING from Biden’s physical exam. How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

WHY ON EARTH did Biden not get a cognitive exam? Trump had one, why not him? Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

The media is SILENT about the LACK of a cognitive exam for Biden. The American people want to know this information, and the media is doing NOTHING. They’re letting this incompetent buffoon drive our country over a cliff!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 17, 2023

Jackson is right about this. Democrats and the media tried to make Trump’s mental health an issue and now they’re ignoring Biden’s obvious issues.