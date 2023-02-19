Rep. Ronny Jackson Blasts White House Report On Biden’s Health – Calls For End of the ‘Cover-Up’

by

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas is also a medical doctor. He was the White House physician for years.

He is calling out the recent report on Biden’s health and saying that everyone can plainly see that Biden’s mental health is in decline, which is of course correct.

He also notes that the recent report fails to address Biden’s mental health in any way.

FOX News reports:

Read Also: With So Many Strange Things Happening, Is It Time To Stock Up On ‘Emergency Food’?

Former WH doctor for Trump, Obama blasts ‘alarming’ Biden health report: ‘The cover-up needs to end’

Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, is calling for an end to the “cover-up” of President Biden’s health after the president’s physical earlier this week claimed that he is healthy and fit to serve as commander in chief.

“The majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job,” Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.”

Jackson also took issue with the fact that the report from Biden’s physical, the second one he’s taken since entering office, made no mention of the president undergoing a cognitive test amid his “deteriorating mental health.”

“Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden’s deteriorating mental health,” Jackson said. “This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end.”

See Jackson’s tweets below:

Jackson is right about this. Democrats and the media tried to make Trump’s mental health an issue and now they’re ignoring Biden’s obvious issues.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Mike LaChance
The Latest From Mike LaChance
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Democrats in Minnesota Now Pushing for Ban on Gas-Powered Lawnmowers and Chainsaws
House Republicans Launch Investigation of Biden’s Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Rep. Ronny Jackson Blasts White House Report On Biden’s Health – Calls For End of the ‘Cover-Up’
Defiant Mayorkas Says He Won’t Resign – Pushes ‘Nation Of Immigrants’ Narrative
Contact Mike LaChance