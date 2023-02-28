RINO GETS HIS DAY IN COURT: Katie Hobbs Calls for Ethics Review on Former Arizona AG Mark Brnovich

Following the investigations into the 2020 Election, including the Arizona audit, which discovered an irredeemably compromised election, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich showed how unserious he was by tweeting a video of himself playing with nunchucks.
The clip went viral, with the nation laughing at him as Arizonans called for Katie Hobbs’ arrest.
Then after the controversial 2022 election Brnovich gave a weak statement on the election, deflecting the blame onto County Supervisors, who were threatened with Class 6 felony charges for not certifying the corrupt results.
Trump Attorney and RSBN reporter Christina Bobb tweeted out at Brnovich noting he should never hold office again.
AZ attorney general @GeneralBrnovich slinks out of office to abandon the people of AZ. He knows Hobbs has threatened county officials to certify of face prison. And yet, he puts the burden on them! He should never hold public office again. #Arizona #Lake #Election pic.twitter.com/m7ldjm3dR6
— Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 5, 2022
Katie Hobbs smelled the weakness, too.
On Monday Katie Hobbs urged the Arizona State Bar Association to conduct an ethics review on Brnovich. No one is safe from the illicit regime – Not even the RINOs.
The Hill reported:
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is urging the Arizona State Bar to launch an ethics investigation of former state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) following a report that he worked to hide a report that refuted false claims of voter fraud affecting the state’s elections in 2020.
Bo Dul, the general counsel for Hobbs’s office, said in a letter to the chief counsel of the state bar obtained by The Washington Post that Brnovich’s conduct was “harmful to our democracy, our State, and the legal profession itself.”
Dul directed the state bar to review files related to Brnovich’s conduct on the website for the state attorney general’s office.
“I urge the State Bar to review these files and take any appropriate action,” Dul said.
The letter comes after the Post reported on Wednesday that internal documents show Brnovich kept a March 2022 report that concluded claims of mistakes and wrongdoing were without merit private. Brnovich had begun an investigation into voting in Maricopa County, where some allies for former President Trump claimed voter fraud had cost him victory in the state, about a year after the election.