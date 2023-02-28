RINO GETS HIS DAY IN COURT: Katie Hobbs Calls for Ethics Review on Former Arizona AG Mark Brnovich

Following the investigations into the 2020 Election, including the Arizona audit, which discovered an irredeemably compromised election, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich showed how unserious he was by tweeting a video of himself playing with nunchucks.

The clip went viral, with the nation laughing at him as Arizonans called for Katie Hobbs’ arrest.

Then after the controversial 2022 election Brnovich gave a weak statement on the election, deflecting the blame onto County Supervisors, who were threatened with Class 6 felony charges for not certifying the corrupt results.

Trump Attorney and RSBN reporter Christina Bobb tweeted out at Brnovich noting he should never hold office again.

AZ attorney general ⁦@GeneralBrnovich⁩ slinks out of office to abandon the people of AZ. He knows Hobbs has threatened county officials to certify of face prison. And yet, he puts the burden on them! He should never hold public office again. #Arizona #Lake #Election pic.twitter.com/m7ldjm3dR6 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 5, 2022

Katie Hobbs smelled the weakness, too.

On Monday Katie Hobbs urged the Arizona State Bar Association to conduct an ethics review on Brnovich. No one is safe from the illicit regime – Not even the RINOs.

The Hill reported: