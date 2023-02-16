REVEALED: Nikki Haley Is One of Globalist World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab’s ‘Young Global Leaders’

Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has been compromised by Klaus Schwab and global elites since 2011, according to the National File’s reporting.

Haley gained national attention Tuesday when she threw her hat into the ring as President Donald Trump’s first challenger for President in 2024. Less than 2,000 viewers tuned in to watch her first campaign rally.

As The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held nothing back when the news about Haley’s White House bid broke, blasting Haley as “Bush in heels” for her weak positions on the border, immigration and protecting children from a radical trans agenda.

This is the open-borders, anti-nuclear family agenda of the Marxist Globalists.

Haley’s Marxist agenda and her ties to Schwab are especially dangerous in a presidential candidate as the threat of the WEF’s “Great Reset,” a “world order transformation,” and worldwide economic uncertainty looms.

The younggloballeaders.org ‘Who We Are’ page states, “Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, we seek to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest. We are united by the belief that today’s pressing problems present an opportunity to build a better future across sectors and boundaries.”

According to ICT News, Haley was honored as a young global leader in 2011.

The National File reported:

GOP’er Nikki Haley ranks among those politicians “captured” by Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum, with Haley’s ties to Schwab dating back to early on in her political career, when she was one of his carefully-procured “Young Global Leaders.” Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, US Ambassador to the United Nations, and longtime Klaus Schwab associate, is reportedly mulling a 2024 run for President, a move that would pit her against President Trump in the GOP primary. Despite minuscule support from actual voters, Haley has the apparent backing of parts of the donor class and their associated media outlets, like Fox News, where her potential candidacy has become a much-talked-about subject. Coinciding with Nikki Haley’s rise to national prominence as a darling of the GOP establishment is her relationship with Klaus Schwab and his globalist World Economic Forum, which openly works to “capture” various seats in governments around the world. In 2011, the same year that she took office as Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley was selected as one of Klaus Schwab’s carefully-procured “Young Global Leaders,” a sub-set of the World Economic Forum with a focus on influencing geopolitics ad global commerce through young politicians, sports stars, business leaders, and even younger members of the Rothschild Family. Though it hasn’t been reported much in the United States, Nikki Haley’s appointment as one of Klaus Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders” was celebrated in the Indian press, the country from which her parents immigrated to America. A 2011 article from the Indian website Rediff celebrated Haley and 13 others of Indian citizenship or descent, proclaiming that “12 Indians and 2 Indian Americans have been named as Young Global Leaders (YGLs) for 2011 by the World Economic Forum.” On the website, Haley is listed by her Indian name. “Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley is the Governor of South Carolina. She is a member of the Republican Party,” the Rediff article states. “She is one of the two Indian Americans to be included in the Young Global Leaders list by the WEF.” After completing her training as one of Klaus Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders,” Nikki Haley went on to become one of the highest-profile Republican Governors in the country, garnering left-wing approval when she ordered the Confederate battle flag outside of South Carolina’s State House to be torn down, igniting a sequence of events that has led to Civil War memorials and other monuments to American and Western history being torn down all over the country and the Western World. As a WEF associate though, Nikki Haley is far from alone within the GOP. As previously reported by National File, Dan Crenshaw is a fellow graduate of the “Young Global Leaders” program, while Elise Stefanik is listed as a WEF member on the group’s website. Trending: George Soros Pushes Dangerous Technology to Cool The Earth and Stop “Climate Change” – Could Lead to Massive Number of Deaths Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, another donor-class darling for 2024 who’s also supported monument destruction, appeared at the WEF’s Davos summit, alongside Chinese Communists, in the year immediately preceding his run for Governor. While there, he touted his adoption of “woke capital” ESG programs at the Carlyle Group. This year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made a Davos appearance of his own, where he was lauded by one of Klaus Schwab’s top men for his refusal to “give in” to the election integrity movement and for his failure to secure Georgia’s elections.

Nikki Haley is dangerous for America.