REPORT: California Has Lost Half A Million Residents In Just Two Years

by

The combination of Governor Gavin Newsom, the pandemic, crime and taxes has been horrible for the state of California.

While states like Texas and Florida have seen large population increases in recent years, California has lost a massive portion of its residents.

A small drop in population would be one thing, but half a million people in two years?

RedState reports:

Half a Million Residents Have Fled California in Just Two Years

Wannabe POTUS Gavin Newsom has been spending a lot of time fake campaigning against a so far non-existent opponent in Florida. Newsom has been touting California as the true “freedom” state (please control your laughter), inviting Americans to move to the Golden State for wonderful amenities like abortion on-demand up until the moment of birth and state-funded transgender surgeries.

Unfortunately for Newsom’s phantom presidential campaign, the stats don’t match the drapes.

Recent census statistics reveal that California has lost more than 500,000 residents over the last two years. That’s 143,000 more people than New York state lost during the same period. Both states have seen massive migrations to red states like Utah, Texas and Florida. In fact, between 2020 and 2022 Texas gained around 700,000 residents, and Florida welcomed nearly 900,000 new residents.

Here’s more from the LA Times via MSN:

The population decrease was second only to New York, which lost about 15,000 more people than California, census data show.

California has been seeing a decline in population for years, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing even more people to move to other parts of the country, experts say. The primary reason for the exodus is the state’s high housing costs, but other reasons include the long commutes and the crowds, crime and pollution in the larger urban centers. The increased ability to work remotely — and not having to live near a big city — has also been a factor.

The rate of the exodus may now be slowing as the pandemic’s effects ease, but some experts say it could be a few years before the Golden State starts to record the kind of population growth it has seen in the past.

If Joe Biden doesn’t run in 2024, Gavin Newsom is waiting in the wings to jump into the race.

He better believe this is going to come up if he does.

