REPORT: Al Gore’s ‘Green’ Investment Firm Owns Shares in Companies That Pollute

Al Gore is the left’s godfather of climate change. He has been talking about it for over 20 years, after writing a book about it which was even made into a movie.

Yet like so many liberal climate change activists, Gore is a total fraud. Not only does he fly around the world in private jets, his green investment firm apparently owns shares in companies that pollute.

Is anyone surprised?

The New York Post reports:

Al Gore’s ‘eco-friendly’ investment firm owns shares in polluting companies: report The “green-friendly” investment firm co-founded and run by former Vice President Al Gore, 74, owns a portfolio of more than $26 billion worth of shares in nearly two dozen companies that were found to have increased greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, according to a report. Gore, whose Oscar-winning film “An Inconvenient Truth” cemented his status as the most prominent doomsayer on climate change, chairs the London-based Generation Investment Management, which touts a “stated emphasis on sustainable investment options.” But a recent analysis by Bloomberg News found that Generation’s Global Equity fund, which numbers a total of 42 companies, includes 18 firms which emitted increasingly more greenhouse gases annually between 2015 and 2021. Bloomberg ranked Generation, which has $40.4 billion worth of assets under its management, as among the companies that owned the greatest share of greenhouse gas-emitting firms when compared to other funds that placed a priority on so-called ESG — environmental, social and governance — investing.

Just follow the money. Gore has been a grifter from go. — 🇺🇲🇮🇹RockyMtnRenegade 🇮🇹🇺🇲 (@MagnumO28311564) February 20, 2023

And of course, when it comes to Ohio, Al Gore is nowhere to be found.

No protests. No Greta. No Biden. No AOC. No Al Gore. Where are the so called environmentalists for East Palestine?pic.twitter.com/7yedUI4EyJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2023

Isn’t it fascinating how all the green warriors have nothing to say about Ohio?