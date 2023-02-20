Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For The Separation Of Red And Blue States

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday morning set off political shockwaves when she called for a national divorce between red states and blue states.

“We need a national divorce,” Taylor Greene tweeted. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

“Everyone I talk to says this,” she continued. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Taylor Greene previously floated the idea of a national divorce but never explicitly called for one. Less than two years ago, she posed a question to her Twitter followers asking for their thoughts on the matter.

By a narrow margin, they rejected the idea.

Normally calls for a national divorce would involve states going to war with one another. Taylor Greene, however, explained the process for national divorce does not mean a civil war, but rather it involves a legal process.

She went on to say “it’s a real issue bc Americans don’t like communism.”

Taylor Greene later amended her remarks slightly to say a national divorce should happen unless Biden is impeached. At the same time, she blasted Biden for visiting Zelenskyy and funding Ukraine while “America is broke” and “cartels reign.”

Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign “democracy.” America is BROKE.

Criminals & Cartels reign.

While one can understand why Taylor Greene and millions of other Americans want to get away from dark blue states and from under the Biden regime’s rule, there is no way the left will make a national divorce simple. The easiest path for saving America involves removing Biden from office via either impeachment or the ballot box in 2024.