Rep. Eric Swalwell Spent More Campaign Cash on Travel and Luxury Accommodations Than Nancy Pelosi

California Dem Rep. Eric Sawlwell apparently likes to live large on campaign cash.

He has spent more campaign funds on travel and luxury accommodations in the last two years than even Nancy Pelosi.

He talks about things like climate change but he is also a big fan of limos and yachts.

FOX News reports:

Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Nancy Pelosi California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Rep. Nancy Pelosi during the last two years, according to a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission records. Swalwell’s campaign spent nearly $583,000 on travel expenses during the 2022 elections, the filings show. Pelosi, by contrast, finished the cycle by putting $434,000 into reported travel expenses, according to a review of her records. Swalwell has consistently used donor funds on limousines, flights, yachts, and posh hotels, including internationally. The spending came as Americans in both his district and around the country faced rising inflation that drove food, fuel, and energy costs through the roof. But as many Americans struggled with skyrocketing prices, Swalwell’s campaign lived the high life. Throughout the 2022 elections, its largest travel expense was $20,240 to the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where his wife was the sales director until 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. Swalwell’s committee also burned through thousands of dollars in Paris, France, including $1,800 early last May at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 to $1,200 per night.

He sounds like a real man of the people, doesn’t he?

He spent about 3x his congressional salary in lavish travel expenses … Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Nancy Pelosihttps://t.co/SLwqUS83BU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 21, 2023

Hey @ericswalwell, care to explain why you’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign cash on limos, yachts, luxury hotels, and other luxury travel expenses? https://t.co/T5S2Dz3P2f — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) February 20, 2023

Are his constituents OK with this? Are they even aware?