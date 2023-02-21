Reckitt Recalls 145,000 Cans of Baby Formula Amid Shortage

Reckitt recalled 145,000 cans of plant-based baby formula over possible bacteria contamination.

“Reckitt, a producer of nutrition products, announced today that, out of an abundance of caution, it has chosen to voluntarily recall two (2) select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. All product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.” the company said in a press release.

“ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans.” the company said.

No illnesses were reported.

Last month it was revealed Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan is under federal criminal investigation over the baby formula crisis.

“The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and we’re cooperating fully,” an Abbott spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

Last year it was reported 74% of baby formula products were out of stock across the US.

Several states had over 87% shortage of baby formula.

The majority of Americans are still struggling to find baby formula more than a year after the shortage began.