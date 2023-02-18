After Declaring Russia Has Committed “Crimes Against Humanity”, Kamala Harris Forced to Fly Military Cargo Plane Back to DC After Air Force Two Breaks Down on Tarmac in Munich

Kamala Harris was forced to fly a military cargo plane home to the nation’s capital Saturday after Air Force Two broke down on the tarmac in Munich, Germany. Harris spoke to the Munich Security Conference earlier in the day where she announced the U.S. has “formally determined” that Russia has committed “crimes against humanity” in its conduct of the war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs posted to Twitter: “The @VP’s blue-and-white plane is broken down. Kamala Harris will be flying back to the US from Germany on the C-17 support plane.”

A White House official blamed “maintenance difficulties”, “NEW: Air Force Two having “maintenance difficulties” so @VP will depart Munich to Washington DC on a back up aircraft, per @WhiteHouse official.

Harris speaking at the conference: “In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, We have examined the evidence. We know the legal standards and there is no doubt…The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity.”

News: US has formally determined Russia committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, @VP Kamala Harris says at Munich Security Conference.

One wonders if the Afghan people have any advice for Ukraine about relying on the word of the Biden-Harris administration when they say, “The United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will always stand on the side of freedom, democracy, and justice.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) attended the speech and was impressed, “Privileged to hear @VP give a strong speech at #MSC2023 demanding accountability for the unprovoked and unconscionable attack on Ukraine. #NATO is more United than ever against totalitarianism.”

Independent reporter Michael Tracy noted the extra protection Harris was given from journalists in Munich.

