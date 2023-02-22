Rasmussen Releases Two Edgy Poll Results – Americans Agree “It’s Ok to Be White” and “Illegal Immigration Has Made Things Worse”

“It’s OK to be White” and “Illegal Immigrants are making things worse” are the results of two edgy polls from Rasmussen released today.

Rasmussen released two reports this morning regarding their polls with results that may seem surprising to the radical left.

In its first poll release, Rasmussen reports that Americans believe that it’s ok to white in America.

When asked whether It’s ok to be white most Americans agreed with more than 70% agreeing with the statement. Only 12% disagree or strongly disagree. Sadly, 17% of the survey sample doesn’t know.

When asked whether black people can be racist too, the results showed even more Americans agree with this statement. 79% of respondents said yes, blacks can be racist, and only 12% disagreed.

The detailed results are below:

In a second poll, Americans were asked whether illegal immigration impacted their lives.

When asked whether illegal immigration has made your schools worse or better more Americans claim that illegal immigrants have made schools worse than better (37% to 9%). An additional 54% are not sure or responded that illegal immigration has not had much impact.

When asked whether illegal immigration has made their healthcare systems worse or better more Americans claim that illegal immigrants have made their healthcare systems worse than better (38% to 9%). An additional 53% are not sure or see no impact.

When asked whether illegal immigration has made your local job market worse or better more Americans claim that illegal immigrants have made the job market worse than better (34% to 12%). An additional 54% are not sure or see no impact.